York lead but fall to Boston loss

Have your say

YORK City have now failed to keep a clean sheet in 13 successive matches, but there was nothing unlucky about their 2-1 defeat at Boston.

Midfielder Adriano Moke’s first goal since February 2015 had given the Minstermen a half-time lead in Lincolnshire.

But a reply from Jordan Keane and Ashley Hemmings’s penalty saw Martin Gray’s team drop out of the play-off positions.

Moke drilled York into a 19th-minute lead when his first-time, 25-yard strike belied his poor record in front of goal.

After the interval, though, Keane swept home after York failed to clear Hemmings’s right-wing corner.

Boston then forged in front on 74 minutes when substitute Aidan Connolly was adjudged to have felled home right-back James Clifton and Hemmings sidefooted his penalty down the middle of the goal with Adam Bartlett guessing a side.

Elsewhere, Harrogate Town fell victim of improving FC United of Manchester’s fifth straight National League North home win. Simon Weaver’s men led through Jack Vann’s header, but Craig Linfield equalised just after the restart.

United player-boss Tom Greaves then put the outcome beyond doubt with an 83rd-minute header and a tap-in during stoppage-time.

Striker Simon Ainge, returning as a substitute following a three-month injury lay-off, claimed his 32nd goal in 2017 – a penalty after Josh Falkingham was tripped.

Bradford Park Avenue are in the top seven after winning 3-1 at Alfreton. Mark Ross put through his own goal to gift the home side the lead, and Nicky Clee went on to hit a post twice in 20 seconds.

On 48 minutes, Adam Boyes restored parity and maximum points were secured as Shane Killock headed in a Nicky Wroe corner and Ross crossed for Oli Johnson to pounce from close in.

New player-manager Chris Bolder’s reign at North Ferriby started with a loss.

Tom Elliott and Ashley Chambers were on target as Nuneaton secured a 2-0 win.