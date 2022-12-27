Two former Premier League managers lead the bookies odds to be the next manager of Norwich City.

Norwich sacked Dean Smith on Tuesday following a poor run of form.

But they are still fifth in the Championship as they look to bounce back to the Premier League once again, and an enticing proposition.

Former Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder, who took the Blades up to the top flight, is among the favourites to succeed Smith.

Sacked Norwich boss Dean Smith with Scott Parker now a contender to replace him (Picture: Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Wilder has been out of work since the autumn after he was sacked by Middlesbrough after showing few signs that he was about to get them promoted.

And Sean Dyche, who took Burnley up to the Premier League twice and kept them up there for half a decade before losing his job towards the end of last season as they spiralled towards relegation, is also high up on the list.

Here are the latest odds for the next manager of Norwich, according to Oddschecker:

Sean Dyche – 4/1

Sean Dyche, former manager of Burnley, is favourite for the Norwich job (Picture: Stephen Pond/Getty Images)

Chris Wilder – 5/1

Steven Gerrard – 8/1