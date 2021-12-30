LIVING THE DREAM: Harry Toffolo believes Huddersfield Town possess the right blend of character and personality to be successful this season. Picture Tony Johnson

That is the view of defender Harry Toffolo with the Terriers guaranteed to finish the outgoing year and start the new one in the play-off spots if they prevail in the East Midlands tonight.

Forest was the venue where Town effectively secured survival last term. In the current one, another three points would carry weight for different reasons.

Toffolo said: “It would be huge. Especially when we came back in pre-season and everybody who seems to know their stuff about football was saying we’d be in the relegation zone at this point.

IN AND OUT: Concussion protocol rules mean defender Tom Lees, right, misses out tonight for Huddersfield Town, but Levi Colwill is available. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

“For us, it is fantastic to have a little chuckle now and again. But it is important that we make sure we are ruthless with it and not get carried away.

“We have seen teams like Hull City a couple of years ago in terms of what can happen when teams come off the wagon.

“But I am a firm believer that within this dressing room, there is so much character and personality – which we’ve seen in the last two games alone – to not let anything like that happen.”

A hugely popular figure away from the pitch and a reliable figure on it, Toffolo admits that the vibe among Town’s playing squad is the best he has experienced in his career to date.

Huddersfield Town manager Carlos Corberan Picture: Isaac Parkin/PA

The ex-Lincoln City player, who hails from Hertfordshire, has made Yorkshire his home with his family and while he is putting thoughts regarding his future to one side to fully focus on the Terriers’ top-six pitch, his happiness away from it is clear.

Toffolo, whose current deal ends in June, continued: “I feel like an adopted Yorkshireman. I love the area and the kids do and the football club has been unbelievable for myself.

“I feel like I am able to be myself and if I can continue to do that, I will be extremely happy and look back with fond memories of this season.

“When you win any division, the dressing room is a fantastic environment as you are winning. With no disrespect (to Lincoln), this one has been brilliant.

“There is nothing more you can say. The way the lads without kids get on with everyone else’s kids and the way the lads have come together and meet outside with their partners is a massive part of football.

“We all love playing football, but if you don’t enjoy playing football with the people you are with, you are wasting your time.

“It has been said quite a lot in the dressing room that it is like coming to work with your mates.

“We are living the dream as footballers, but imagine doing it with your mates as well. It is something you will probably never get again. We want to ride this as much as we can.”

Another three points tonight would exert further ‘scoreboard pressure’ upon others, with a number of rival sides likely to be playing ‘catch up’ in the new year and facing tightened schedules due to Covid postponements.

Town, up to press, have not faced any issues, which could get worse for others given further variables such as winter weather and FA Cup commitments.

Toffolo added: “If you can get ahead of the schedule and win games, you will put yourself in a lot better position.

“I looked at the table the other day and some teams had only played 21 games and that’s a lot to make up in a short space of time in terms of midweek games.

“You are going to have to cram a lot in there and some teams may go on a Cup run. We must hope we play those teams where they have got a three-game week and it works to our advantage.”

Concussion protocol rules mean that key defender Tom Lees misses out tonight, but Levi Colwill is available.

Last six games: Nottingham Forest DDWWWL; Huddersfield LLDDWW.

Referee: G Ward (Surrey).