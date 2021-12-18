Nottingham Forest v Hull City: Grant McCann backs Tigers trio for international call-ups

The Hull boss believes that Docherty deserves his chance with Scotland while Jacob Greaves and Keane Lewis-Potter should be in the England youth set-up.

The Tigers have enjoyed a remarkable turnaround in form in recent weeks, winning four of their last six games in the Championship while remaining unbeaten throughout that run.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And McCann, who earned 39 caps for Northern Ireland, hopes to see more of his squad recognised by their countries if they continue to perform at club level.

Hull City's Greg Docherty. Picture Bruce Rollinson

“His performances are getting better and better. Every game he plays he is getting stronger and we see it in training also,” said McCann of Docherty’s form.

“Greg knows he is up against some stiff competition to get into that Scotland squad.

“There are people like John McGinn from Aston Villa in that position.

“Do I think he deserves that opportunity? Absolutely. His performances are showing that.

“I haven’t spoken to Steve [Clark] about him but if he did call me and ask me about Greg I would happily give him my thoughts and recommendations on him.

“Greg has just got to keep doing his talking on the pitch.”

Of Keane Lewis-Potter’s potential involvement with the England Under-21s, he added: “I think he should be in it.

“He was close to being called into the Under-20s squad in the last international break. The lad is phenomenal. He is a top, top player. He should be in and around these England squads, him and Greaves and people like that. Hopefully people are watching and seeing what he and Greaves are doing.”

Hull will aim to stretch their unbeaten run to seven games this afternoon as they travel to Nottingham Forest.

Given their own upturn in form recently, Forest are favourites to take all three points after going unbeaten in their last eight league outings.

“I think they’ve been on an incredible run since Steve Cooper arrived,” said McCann.

“He’s taken them from the bottom of the division to not far off the play-offs. He is a very good manager and proved that at Swansea.