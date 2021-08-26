Obbi Oulare hands Barnsley FC a boost and Markus Schopp addresses transfers and Joe Bell

The former Standard Liege player has yet to make his bow for the club due to visa issues alongside fellow arrival Aaron Leya Iseka, an ex-team mate at under-21 level for Belgium.

The club had now resolved the issue regarding Oulare's visa in a positive fashion with the relevant authorities and he work on his fitness over the international break ahead of the resumption of Championship business in September.

But the visa situation with Iseka remains unchanged.

Barnsley FC head coach Markus Schopp.

Schopp, whose side welcome Birmingham City on Saturday and visit Bournemouth in their first game after the international break on September 11, said: "Right now, both will not be available at the weekend.

"But we have good news that Obbi has got his visa and that means in the break that we can work with him in a good way and I am pretty sure we are going to see him after the break.

"It is all about keeping them in the right shape so they can help us and there are a couple of other things that we have to deal with right now.

"It is good for him (Obbi) that he will practice with us and we will do work with him and it is good to have this news."

On the imbroglio regarding former Toulouse forward Ieska, he continued: "That is not up to me. It is up to different persons at different levels to help to get it as soon as possible.

"It is important they are both prepared.

Meanwhile, Schopp has raised the prospect of young players requiring game time leaving the club before next week's transfer deadline, while remaining hopeful that some incoming arrivals will come into the club.

The Reds are seeking to bring in a left-sided wing back and another option in the centre of midfield is another target area.

He added: "There is a lot of talking and negotiations. It is all about when something is done, we will communicate it.

"We still have five more days and know how it works in this window.

"It is a left-sided player we are looking for, but even in the centre, we are looking for solutions."

On likes with Viking's New Zealand international midfielder Joe Bell, subject of a reported £500,000 bid from the club, he said: "A lot of names are going around right now. It is not the moment to give a personal opinion about each player.