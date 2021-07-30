Off-field education is helping Huddersfield Town new signing Ollie Turton be a better player on it

The 28-year-old right-back joined from League One play-off winners Blackpool in the summer, and says his new club have got him thinking differently about how he prepares for games during a tough pre-season.

“Coming to Huddersfield has made me really think about what I do put into my body in terms of food – what you have for your breakfast, lunch, pre-match, after the games,” said Turton, who will be hoping to make his competitive debut in Sunday’s League Cup first-round tie at Sheffield Wednesday. “My usual Saturday night after a match would be a takeaway but now the nutritionist has really put in on me to think about what I am putting into my body, especially with the amount of games there are.

“Especially when you’re going from Saturday to Tuesday games you have to think about how important that meal is. There’s been a massive emphasis on making you a better athlete.

up and running: Ollie Turton being put through his paces during pre-season training. Picture: Courtesy Huddersfield Town

“I’ve only been here a few weeks but I really do feel better for it.

“The club’s so professional. No offence to Blackpool but the level has risen in terms of how they look after you and do everything they can to make you the best player possible.”

With the exception of loanee Danel Sinani, who joined from Norwich City this week, the Terriers have got the rest of their business so far done early enough for Turton, Jordan Rhodes, Lee Nicholls, Matty Pearson, Levi Colwill and Josh Ruffels to get the full of experience of coach Carlos Corberan’s notoriously intense pre-season.

With Corberan expecting his players to be flexible in terms of what positions and formations they play – Turton has experience at centre-back and in midfield too – it has been about learning what the Spaniard is thinking so they do not have to be told during games played in stadia which, mercifully, will be noisy again next season.

“That’s why we train the way we train, to recognise things ourselves,” argued Turton, speaking to Town’s preview show on the HTTV You Tube channel. “The manager is putting that into our heads to know when to go into certain formations or defend a certain way so by the time we’re playing games we should know what we’re trying to do in terms of defence and attack.

“The manager can only put ideas into your head, at the end of the day it’s what you do on the pitch, it’s your decision-making in the end.

“Hopefully with the amount of practice we have been doing it’s successful during the season.”

Meanwhile, Sinani has revealed the role former Huddersfield head of football operations Stuart Webber played in selling his old club to the Luxembourg midfielder. Webber now holds a similar role at Carrow Road.

“I think the club is a massive club with big ambitions and I’m glad to be here,” he said.

“I had a quick talk with Stuart Webber about this club. He gave me positive feedback and he told me that I can improve as a player and that’s what I’m excited for.