Oldham 3 Bradford City 0: Bantams drop out of play-offs

Have your say

Superb Oldham Athletic swept aside a poor Bradford City side as the Bantams dropped out of the League Two play-off places.

Zak Dearnley took advantage of a defensive mishap in the visitors' defence to give Oldham an early advantage before Jonny Smith doubled their lead.

Mohammed Maouche added a third before the break as Oldham recorded back-to-back wins.

Kick-off was delayed until 15:30 GMT at Boundary Park after an advertising board became partly dislodged and had to be removed.

When the action started, Bantams defender Anthony O'Connor slipped after 10 minutes and Dearnley finished coolly past Richard O'Donnell.

The Latics doubled their lead after 20 minutes when Gevaro Nepomuceno teed up Smith on the edge of the box and he curled in a delightful shot.

A commanding Latics first half and a miserable one for the Bantams ended when Maouche slipped in behind the Bradford defence after a flick on to nutmeg O'Donnell for Oldham's third.

O'Donnell kept out efforts from Smith, Nepomuceno, Maouche and Christopher Missilou after the break as the Bantams had a day to forget.

City drop a place to eighth, and are now one point off the play-off places, having played more games than five of the teams above them.