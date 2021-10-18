Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s job security at Manchester United - Brendan Rodgers and Mauricio Pochettino among favourite to replace him at Old Trafford

Brendan Rodgers of Leicester City and Mauricio Pochettino of Paris St Germain are the favourites to become the next permanent Manchester United manager should the club dismiss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, according to BetVictor.

Monday, 18th October 2021

Rodgers, whose Leicester City side beat United 4-2 at the weekend, is the joint favourite to be the next man in the hotseat at Old Trafford at 4/1 alongside ex-Spurs boss Pochettino, who is currently in charge of Paris Saint Germain.

The duo’s chances are rated marginally better than Antonio Conte’s as the out-of-work Italian is priced at 5/1 whilst recent Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane comes in at 12/1.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is under increasing pressure (Picture: PA)

Other contenders for the possible vacancy include Bayern Munich’s Julian Nagelsmann (14/1), England manager Gareth Southgate (16/1) and Everton boss Rafa Benitez (20/1).

Next Permanent Manchester United Manager:

Brendan Rodgers: 4/1

Mauricio Pochettino: 4/1

Antonio Conte: 5/1

Zinedine Zidane: 12/1

Julian Nagelsmann: 14/1

Gareth Southgate: 16/1

Ralf Rangnick: 20/1

Rafa Benitez: 20/1

Laurent Blanc: 20/1

