Rodgers, whose Leicester City side beat United 4-2 at the weekend, is the joint favourite to be the next man in the hotseat at Old Trafford at 4/1 alongside ex-Spurs boss Pochettino, who is currently in charge of Paris Saint Germain.
The duo’s chances are rated marginally better than Antonio Conte’s as the out-of-work Italian is priced at 5/1 whilst recent Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane comes in at 12/1.
Other contenders for the possible vacancy include Bayern Munich’s Julian Nagelsmann (14/1), England manager Gareth Southgate (16/1) and Everton boss Rafa Benitez (20/1).
Next Permanent Manchester United Manager:
Brendan Rodgers: 4/1
Mauricio Pochettino: 4/1
Antonio Conte: 5/1
Zinedine Zidane: 12/1
Julian Nagelsmann: 14/1
Gareth Southgate: 16/1
Ralf Rangnick: 20/1
Rafa Benitez: 20/1
Laurent Blanc: 20/1