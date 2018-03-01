On or off: Which Yorkshire football clubs’ fixtures have fallen victim to the ‘Beast from the East’?

YORKSHIRE’S weekend football programme has been badly hit by the horrendous winter conditions ravaging the country - with games involving Sheffield United, Bradford City and Rotherham United already all called off with just under 48 hours to the scheduled kick-off time of 3pm on Saturday.

In addition, Guiseley and York City have also seen their fixtures postponed due to the snowy conditions and Arctic blast and others could follow.

The Blades’ home encounter with Burton Albion, scheduled for Saturday, has been called off on safety grounds following negotiations between the club, Safety Advisory Group, South Yorkshire Police and EFL.

Blades chief operating officer Andrew Birks said: “The conditions of the past couple of days have made preparing for Saturday’s game very difficult and the biggest priority we have had to consider is supporter safety and well-being.

The pitch is in fantastic condition and would be fit, the undersoil heating having been on for the last seven days, but the snow and ice, plus the threat of further arctic conditions, has prompted us to have conversations with the relevant authorities and the decision has been made with us unable to guarantee supporter safety.”

Earlier, Bradford’s game against Portsmouth has been also postponed on safety grounds, alongside Rotherham’s trip to Gillingham - with Kent under a deep blanket of snow.

Guiseley’s home game with Dagenham and Redbridge and York’s National League North trip to Kidderminster have also been called off early.

A decision has yet to be made on whether Leeds United’s televised trip to Middlesbrough on Friday evening takes place, with staff at Boro working flat out to do everything possible to enable the match to take place after staging a clear-up operation to shift a deluge of snow.

The final decision will be made by Cleveland Police.