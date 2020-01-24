One of Huddersfield Town's Premier League favourites moves on

Aaron Mooy has completed his move from Huddersfield Town to Brighton and Hove Albion of the Premier League.

The 29-year-old Australian international, was a fan favourite at the John Smith's Stadium during their two years in the Premier League.

Aaron Mooy in one of his final games for Huddersfield Town.

He joined Brighton in the summer following Town's relegation. The money involved in the transfer to the Seagulls will remain undisclosed.

Mooy joined the Terriers on-loan from Manchester City in the summer of 2016 and helped the Club achieve promotion to the Premier League, earning Town’s Player of the Year honour in his first campaign.

He went on to make over 100 appearances for Town, 65 of those in the Premier League, scoring 11 goals.

Mooy has made 17 appearances for Brighton, scoring twice

Huddersfield Town manager Danny Cowley said: “Everyone knows the quality Aaron Mooy possesses. His understandable preference is to play in the Premier League, and he’s been doing very well at Brighton.

“I think the club did good business in the summer to protect the investment made in Aaron and now we wish him all the best for the future.”

Huddersfield Town chairman Phil Hodgkinson added: “We would like to thank Aaron for how he conducted himself during his time with us.

“We have a lot of fond memories of Aaron on the pitch; he played an integral part in our promotion and performed well for us in the Premier League. Knowing he was out of contract in the summer, he wanted to do right by the Club and signed a new deal with us, so we wouldn’t lose him for free.

“This move is mutually beneficial for us and Aaron. Everyone involved with Huddersfield Town would like to wish him all the very best for the future.”