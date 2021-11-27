Oxford United 0 Rotherham United 0: Millers held to frustrating draw by depleted U's

Oxford, again missing 13 players, rode their luck in the first half when the Millers twice struck the woodwork.

But in the second half the U’s created chances, only to be denied by keeper Viktor Johansson.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rotherham were unfortunate not to go in front in the 11th minute when Michael Smith headed Mickel Miller’s cross against the post.

STALEMATE: Rotherham United 0-0 Oxford United. Picture: PA Wire.

Freddie Ladapo then headed Smith’s cross against the bar just after the half hour.

Paul Warne’s men saw another chance go begging when Smith headed Miller’s cross over from a corner played short.

Herbie Kane produced Oxford’s first effort on goal early in the second half with a 25-yard free-kick that Johansson clutched under his bar.

Oxford threatened again when Nathan Holland cut in from the left and hit a fierce drive that Johansson beat away, and the keeper also kept out efforts from Steve Seddon and Dan Agyei as the match finished all-square.