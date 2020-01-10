Oxford United v Rotherham United - Former Sheffield Wednesday winger on Paul Warne’s radar

ROTHERHAM UNITED manager Paul Warne has revealed his interest in former Sheffield Wednesday loan winger Ben Marshall – who he admits could prove a trump card during the League One run-in.

READ MORE - Latest Yorkshire Post Power Rankings

Former Sheffield Wednesday winger Ben Marshall is on Paul Warne's radar (Picture: Steve Ellis)

After losing four wingers last season with Jon Taylor, Joe Newell, Ryan Williams and Anthony Forde all moving under freedom of contract, replenishing his wing department has represented a big priority for Rotherham.

The Millers, who brought in Chiedozie Ogbene in the summer, had already secured one fresh option in loanee Hakeeb Adelakun, able to play on the flanks and in a roving role behind the forwards.

But free agent Marshall, 28, who left previous club Norwich City last summer, represents an intriguing option, although home town club Salford City are also interested.

Warne said: “He is of interest to us. I really like him.

If you can get a fit Ben Marshall for the last 10 games of the season that could be the difference between going up or not. Paul Warne

“He has been out of football for a bit of time, so whoever does land him has got to do a bit of fitness work with him.

“I do not think he is a signing you could bring in and put straight into the squad. It is a month’s job or whatever.

“I will endeavour to get him. If you can get a fit Ben Marshall for the last 10 games of the season that could be the difference between going up or not.

“Because he has not been in football for a few months, we might be an attractive option to him, to say the least.

“He is someone I will definitely try to get in. There have been conversations with him.”

Meanwhile, Warne is planning to revisit whether to exercise the recall clause in the deal which saw striker Jerry Yates join Swindon Town on a season long-loan in August in the near future.

Doncaster-born Yates has impressed in Wiltshire, netting 12 times for the League Two leaders.

Warne, whose high-flying Millers side are seeking to extend their unbeaten league run to six matches at in-form Oxford this afternoon, said: “I will revisit the Jerry situation.

“We are trying to get a different type of striker in, but if the striker is not better than Jerry, we would be stupid not to get him back.

“The chat has not taken place yet. I am like a dark crow on his shoulder.

“I get it completely; if it is for the benefit of the club to bring him back, then I will. But I am well aware that he is fully enjoying his football and scoring and having a great time.

“But for us, unfortunately for him, we pay him and we can bring him back.”