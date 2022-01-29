Papa John's Trophy semi-final draw: Rotherham United, Hartlepool United, Wigan Athletic and Sutton United learn opponents

The Millers secured their spot in the semi-finals after beating Cambridge United 7-6 on penalties, following a 1-1 draw in normal time.

Hartlepool United booked their spot in the last four following a 5-4 shootout victory over Charlton Athletic after the sides had drawn 2-2 in normal time.

Ties are to be played the week commencing March 7 with the Wembley final set to be played on Sunday, April 3.

Rotherham United will travel to Hartlepool United in the Papa John's Trophy semi-final. Picture: Getty Images.

Wigan Athletic will host Sutton United in the other semi-final tie, after Sutton knocked Harrogate Town out of the competition with a 1-0 win on Tuesday.