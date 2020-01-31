Patience pays off as Rotherham United sign long-time target Curtis Tilt

ROTHERHAM UNITED have completed the signing of Blackpool centre-half Curtis Tilt for an undisclosed fee.

Tilt has been an active target of the Millers for some time and manager Paul Warne has finally secured his services.

The 28-year-old, out of contract in the summer, has signed a deal until 2023.

The Millers re-ignited their interest in the defender due to injury to ex-Seasider Clark Robertsoon, who is sidelined for a spell with separate groin and foot injuries, with Warne anxious to bring in cover in the heart of his back four.



Tilt is the second deadline-day arrival for the promotion-chasing Millers, who have also signed Huddersfield forward Josh Koroma on loan for the rest of the season.

The defender has previously been linked with a number of clubs alongside Rotherham, including Ipswich Town and Portsmouth.

Tilt was offered a new contract at Blackpool last summer but the two parties couldn’t come to an agreement, with talks eventually breaking down.

Since then, Tilt has made no secret of his desire to seek a new club, despite featuring 24 times for the Bloomfield Road outfit this term.

Meanwhile, the Millers have announced a couple of outgoings, with midfielder Matty Palmer having cancelled his contract by mutual consent after returning to the club from a loan spell at Bradford City.

Winger Julien Lamy has joined AFC Wimbledon on loan for the rest of the season.

On his signing, Dons boss Glyn Hodges said: "Julien can pay anywhere up front, including off the front man or alongside another forward, and he can also play on the wing.

He is an exciting player, who is quick and has an eye for goal. We have received good reports about Julien. He has not been getting in the Rotherham team, but he has been in the squads and has played in League One this season. He gives us options and will provide another dimension in attack."