Paul Warne confident Rotherham United will look back on draw at Charlton Athletic as a "good point"

The Addicks endured a difficult start to the League One campaign, leaving them competing at the wrong end of the table. However, they have turned a corner under caretaker manager Johnnie Jackson in recent weeks, beating Sunderland and Doncaster Rovers prior to Tuesday's draw with United.

Victory would have put the Millers into second, one point behind league leaders Wigan Athletic. The draw extends their unbeaten run in the league to 10 games and sees them sit third in the League One table with just over a third of the campaign played.

MANAGER: Rotherham United's Paul Warne. Picture: Getty Images.

Warne felt a point was a fair result and believes that Charlton are a "top-six" team, a belief which saw him leave the Valley satisfied with a draw.

“In fairness, we probably weren’t at our scintillating best tonight but that’s a credit to Charlton,” said Warne.

“They played really well, caused us problems, pinned us back, stopped our midfield from being as fluid as normal. It was an end-to-end competitive game.

“If you’d have offered me a point beforehand, would I have taken it? Possibly. I think Charlton are a top-six team so a point here could end up being a really good point for us.