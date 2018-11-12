Paul Warne detects new belief in Rotherham United after Blackburn Rovers stalemate

ROTHERHAM have gone five games without defeat in the league, and although they are still yet to win away from home, the draw means it is the club’s best run on the road in the Championship since April, 2016.

Rotherham looked to be heading to a first Ewood Park win since 1979 when Michael Smith headed past David Raya 15 minutes from time.

But Rovers salvaged the point in the 81st minute that their performance deserved, thanks to Bradley Dack’s close-range finish – his 10th goal this season.

Rotherham chief Paul Warne said that the hosts deserved the point, but put his side’s new-found resilience away from home down to belief.

He said: “It does feel like possibly two points thrown away but on the entirety of the game I think it’s a point well earned.

“There’s no way I could look you in the face and say Blackburn didn’t deserve to score because they definitely did and the lads know that, but the good thing is when we watch the game back with the lads on Monday and show them the good and bad bits, with a point in the bag, it makes it easier for them to learn and improve.

“It’s all about when you get your opportunities away from home especially, you’ve got to be even more ruthless than at home.

“I think that they’ve taken more and more belief from the fact that their performances at home have been good – they’re human and all want love and respect – and I think they come to places like this, and have a real belief and togetherness that they can upset teams, which maybe they didn’t have at the start of the season.”

Rovers ought to have won at a canter, but the woodwork, wasteful finishing and super goalkeeping thwarted them.

Blackburn manager Tony Mowbray said: “Frustration is probably the best word, I think. We have our little moans and the frustration is still in my belly. We’re just ultimately left disappointed and dropped two points.”

Blackburn Rovers: Raya, Bennett, Lenihan, Rodwell, Bell, Reed (Nyambe 46), Smallwood (Brereton 77), Palmer, Dack, Armstrong, Graham (Rothwell 77). Unused substitutes: Leutwiler, Downing, Travis, Conway.

Rotherham United: Rodak, Vyner (Wiles 70), Robertson, Wood, Mattock, Ajayi, Williams (Vassell 90), Towell, Manning, Newell (Taylor 61), Smith. Unused substitutes: Forde, Palmer, Proctor, Price.

Referee: D Webb (County Durham).