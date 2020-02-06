Paul Warne expects Rotherham United’s promotion race to ‘go all the way’

ROTHERHAM UNITED manager Paul Warne is preparing for the League One automatic promotion race to go down to the wire.

Warne’s in-form Millers side, who have won seven of their past eight league outings, can temporarily move seven points clear of third-placed Peterborough United with victory at Lincoln City tomorrow evening.

But with just six points separating the top six, Warne is reading little into the current standings, mindful of the presence of fellow form sides Posh, Coventry, Sunderland and Portsmouth in the promotion picture – with several having games in hand.

Warne, who was critical of his side’s performance in last weekend’s win over Burton, said: “It does not seem like there is any breathing space, really.

“But the good thing is a lot of teams still have to play each other and I pray for draws. It just feels like it will go all the way.

“We are still not guaranteed we are going to be in the play-offs; never mind talk about the top two.

“I know it shows crazy, but you can lose two on the spin and can have completely blown it.

“That is why I am a bit more sensitive to performances as they drive results.

“I know it is a results business and am not going to stupidly say I would rather play well and lose, it is all about winning.

“But in the games left, our performance level needs to be higher if we are going to achieve something.”

Meanwhile, Warne has revealed his delight after captain Richard Wood, 34, agreed a new deal, securing his future at the club until the summer of 2021 and believes he is the fittest he has ever been during his long career.

The Millers chief commented: “It did not take very long. Woody is quite happy to stay.

“It was not like a six-year deal with loads of negotiations. I am really pleased.

“In fairness, I thought Woody was our stand-out player at the weekend and is in good fettle. He is ironically probably fitter than he has ever been.

“He has not got six reels of tape on his body, he has probably got two or three, which is good and has cut down on our physio costs!

“He is in a good place in a team that is doing well and is captain of that team, so I am really pleased with him.”