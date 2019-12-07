Paul Warne rues lack of quality in final third as Rotherham United are beaten by Rochdale

PAUL WARNE bemoaned a lack of quality in the final third as his Rotherham United side slipped to a 1-0 defeat to lowly Rochdale.

The Millers’ boss said that none of his players were able to produce the same moment of magic that won the match for the visitors, Aaron Morley curling in a 20-yard effort three minutes before half-time to maintain Rochdale's 100 per cent record at New York Stadium.

Rotherham, who slipped from fourth place to eighth and missed a chance to go third, have lost all four fixtures against Dale since their new ground opened in 2012.

Rochdale also won 1-0 here last year, triumphed 2-1 in an FA Cup tie in 2013 and gained a 3-2 league win in 2012.

“I could come up with loads of reasons why we didn’t win this game but fundamentally they bent one in from 20 yards and we didn’t,” said Warne.

“It was a brilliant goal; someone switched off and lost their runner and bent one in, and unfortunately we didn’t have someone who could have done the same magic.

“Our performance wasn’t a bad performance but it’s disappointing; my job is to make people smile and today there wasn’t much smiling going on.

“We changed the system three times but we didn’t have enough quality in the final third, or it just didn’t drop for us.”

Warne continued: “My overall emotion is frustration because it was a good opportunity to stabilise ourselves in the top six.

“We have to go again and learn. We’re a young team. Every time you feel like you’re getting somewhere you have a setback.

“They scored a wonder goal, and I think apart from that their keeper had one save and we had quite a bit of play.

“I’m well aware of the fact that any team in this league can cause you problems; there’s no idiots.”