In Saturday's home game with Accrington, two Rotherham 'fans' ran onto the pitch when visiting player Harry Pell was about to take a penalty - with one kicking the ball away.

The previous weekend, a missile was allegedly thrown from the away section where Rotherham supporters were housed in the 2-0 win at Crewe - hitting a referee's assistant who had to be replaced.

There was also disorder in the Millers' away game at Fleetwood last month. A small minority of supporters disrupted a minute's silence before kick-off and there was also some fighting in the away end between some Millers followers.

Across football, there have been several other reports of misbehavour from fans recently.

In Saturday's League One game at Morecambe, Bolton players walked off the pitch in protest following allegations of racist abuse from the crowd.

A flashpoint arrived on 80 minutes as Bolton supporters threw bottles, coins and flares in the direction of Shrimps keeper Adam Smith, while home fans spilled into the visitors’ technical area.

Wanderers boss Ian Evatt walked onto the pitch with the game in the closing stages and asked referee Ross Joyce for a stoppage after hearing abuse. After speaking to Evatt, Joyce signalled for the players to leave the pitch, with play restarting around ten minutes later.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, a Leicester City supporter was banned for life by his club and arrested after invading the pitch and appearing to attack a group of Nottingham Forest players during their FA Cup tie between the teams at the City Ground.

Warne commented: "I don't know if we have got a developing problem or if the problem has always been there or if society has got a problem. I have not got all the answers and there have been a lot of incidents lately.

"I don't think any club is 'whiter than white'. Obviously, we have had a couple of problems. The thing that irritates me is that some people play it down and say it is harmless - 'he just ran on and did this and that.' I am just worried that one day it will escalate to another level. That is my massive fear.

"Players should be in a safe environment playing football.

"My other thing is that the lads on the pitch are full of adrenalin and are pumped up. If someone runs onto the pitch, they are big, strong lads.

"Smudge (Michael Smith) got hold of the lad in the end (on Saturday) and you can see the size of Smudge.. In an instant, if a player reacted and cracked somebody who ran onto the pitch, that is my worry.

"They might damage the supporter, which is not great and the player - not just at my club, but at any club - would then be sent straight off the pitch and have something to answer. It is a worry from both angles and at the moment, there is a bit of a decline in society.

"There has to be 'zero tolerance' on everything and we need to get back to a place where people can just enjoy the football.

"You cannot run onto the pitch and there has to be certain behaviours in society.

"I saw the incidents at Morecambe and some of the things going on there. To take two sets of players off the pitch because of abuse, it is getting too much.