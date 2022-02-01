Warne was delighted to win with five different goalscorers, keep a clean sheet and maintain their focus in a game he worried beforehand could be difficult despite Rovers sitting bottom of the table and his side top.

"We started the game really well, massive credit to the following we brought who made it feel like a proper derby for us," he said.

DELiGHTED: All aspects of Rotherham United's performance pleased Paul Warne

"I was a bit anxious coming into the game that we were big favourites against a Donny team who were going to be up for it and played well against Plymouth so it was just about applying our gameplan, we got the ball wide and could have scored from crosses.

"I normally say the opposite but I don't think the scoreline flattered us, we could have scored more.

"If you play your absolute best football you're hard to stop and there were lots of really good performances, I was really pleased. If I could have made more changes I would have.

"We kept a clean sheet and to score goals at the end where both my kids had to buy a ticket was great."

Rotherham were 2-0 up inside 16 minutes through Mickel Miller's goal direct from a corner and Ben Wiles's finish from a Michael Smith pull-back but Warne could not relax until man-of-the-match Chiedozie Ogbene curled in the third after 72 minutes, opening the floodgates.

"I thought they (Doncaster) started the second half really well, they were the better side, but we rode that and got stronger," said Warne.

"You're only one long throw or corner from them getting a goal back so we really needed the third and Cheo got it then I tried to bring as many of my players off as I could because it's a constant battle.