30th January 2022 - Championship rumours

Josh Koroma opened the scoring for the Terriers before Stoke City equalised with only 12 minutes remaining on the clock.

The point leaves them in sixth place – two points above Nottingham Forest and seven points from an automatic promotion spot.

Town will now host Derby County on Wednesday evening before facing Yorkshire rivals Barnsley in the FA Cup next weekend.