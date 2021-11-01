Peterborough United v Huddersfield Town: Togetherness enables Terriers to target similar play-off run to Barnsley

Huddersfield Town's players have become a close-knit bunch this season. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

Last season, White Rose rivals Barnsley were the talk of many in the Championship after securing qualification for the play-offs.

It may still be very early days in Town’s own top-six pitch, but there are reasons to believe.

Not that goalkeeper Lee Nicholls is getting carried away ahead of successive away trips to Peterborough and Cardiff which are the sort which separate the contenders from the ‘wanabees’.

BELIEF: Huddersfield Town goalkeeper Lee Nicholls Picture: John Early/Getty Images

He is wary about tonight’s game against a Posh side who have surprised the likes of Birmingham and QPR already this season at London Road.

Nicholls said: “If you go back and ask any of the Barnsley boys about what they did (last season), they would have probably said: ‘it’s one game at a time’ and stuff like that.

“It would be lovely to do well and sit back in the summer and maybe have done something similar.

“But right now, we must focus on Peterborough as I’ve watched them on a lot of highlights and they are a very good team.”

On the secret to Town’s strong opening, he added: “It is down to the togetherness of the squad.

“We’re all close as mates and even our girlfriends and wives are.

“The players who have come in are good lads and it is also the lads who were here before; the leaders such as Toffs (Harry Toffolo), Lewis O’Brien and Hoggy (Jonathan Hogg) who welcomed us and got us all together as a group.”

Last six games: Peterborough DLLWWL; Huddersfield WDWDLW.

Referee: K Stroud (Hants).