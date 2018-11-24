Player ratings: How Barnsley and Doncaster Rovers’ players performed in Oakwell stalemate

Have your say

BARNSLEY and Doncaster Rovers fought out an entertaining 1-1 draw in the latest Pitmen’s Derby at Oakwell this afternoon.

But who was the star performer on either side? Leon Wobschall was in the press box to hand out the marks. Scroll through the teams and their individual ratings below and post your own thoughts in the comments section at the bottom of the page.

Barnsley's Ethan Pinnock disposesses Doncaster's Ali Crawford

Barnsley

Davies. Decisive in his work and made a brilliant save to deny Coppinger with the final action of the game. 7

Cavare. Looked the outlet for the hosts in the first half. Made an error for Rovers' goal and then redeemed himself with two great last-ditch challenges - only to then make another poor mistake at end. 6

Pinnock. Strong and commanding and produced a couple of key last-ditch challenges in opening half and was assured throughout - confirming why he is having an excellent season. 8.

ON TARG'ET: Barnsley's Cauley Woodrow celebrates after firing the equaliser at Oakwell

Lindsay. Won his aerial challenges and tidy enough. Forced into plenty of work against Marquis. 7.

Pinillos. Given a bit to think about by May and made way on the hour. 5.

Potts. Quiet game by his standards, but kept going. 6.

McGeehan. Difficult start set the tone and had sloppy moments in first-half and was hauled off on the hour. 5

Mowatt. Did not impose himself on proceedings against his hometown club, initially. But grafted. 6.

Hedges. Threatened sporadically, but kept in check. 6.

Bahre. One or two dangerous moments as first half progressed and had a few dangerous moments on the restart 6.

Moore. Given the bird by Rovers fans for his Rotherham links and could not silence them with a goal.

Substitutes: Woodrow. Immediate impact after coming on for Pinillos and rescued hosts. 7.

Moncur. Came on for McGeehan on the hour. 6.

Thiam. Entered the fray ten minutes from time for Potts. 6.

Not used: Greatorex, B Williams, Adeboyejo, Brown.

Doncaster Rovers

Lawlor. Distribution was strong and steady enough on the day. 6.

Blair. On-message, disciplined showing and worked his backside off. 7

Mason. Outstanding performance after being shifted to centre-back. 8.

Butler. Held Rovers rearguard together and was strong. 7.

Andrew. Worked hard along with his Rovers cohorts and got through plenty of work. 7

Crawford. Lively and bright and justified his inclusion. 7.

Whiteman. Steady-away and neat and tidy on derby day. 6.

Kane. Some incisive first-half passing and showed the class that is in his locker and netted a sweet goal. Huge player for Rovers. 8.

Coppinger. Hit the bar and denied by Davies at the death. 7

Marquis. Worked relentlessly, without getting too much change out of Pinnock in particular. But a selfless shift. 7.

May. Bright and busy and went close with a first-half shot. But missed a huge second half chance. 6

Substitutes: Rowe. Entered the fray for Crawford on 69 minutes. 6

Wilks. Came on for May in the last ten. 6

Not used: Marosi, Beestin, Taylor, Blaney, Cummings.