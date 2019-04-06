Player ratings - How Bradford City and Doncaster Rovers performed in Valley Parade showdown

Have your say

DONCASTER ROVERS edged to a 1-0 away day triumph at Yorkshire rivals Bradford City, enhancing their play-off ambitions while increasing relegation fears for their hosts.

Leon Wobschall was at Valley Parade to see how the game transpired. See if you agree with his player ratings below.

Bradford City

Richard O'Donnell: A bit shaky with his distribution at times and will not have been happy with Rovers' goal. 5

Paul Caddis: Trademark heart and commitment. 6

TIGHT TUSSLE: Bradford City's David Ball and Doncaster Rovers' Danny Andrew battle for possession at Valley Parade on Saturday.

Paudie O'Connor. Disciplined defensive performance, up against a wily campaigner in Marquis. 7

Nathaniel Knight-Percival: Made a key first-half block to deny Wilks and justified his inclusion. 7

Adam Chicksen: Up against a livewire in Wilks and contained him for the most part. 6

Jermaine Anderson: Lining up against the side who he featured for on loan earlier this season and made a minimal impression. Did spurn one second-half chance under pressure. 5

Bradford City's Eoin Doyle comes under pressure. Pictures: Andy Garbutt.

Jacob Butterfield: Started with intent and looked like grabbing the game by the scruff of the neck, but it proved a false dawn. Went close late on. 6

Lewis O'Brien: Plenty of energy, desire and tenacity. 7

David Ball: Displayed industry throughout and went close early in the second half following an enterprising run. 7

Billy Clarke: Produced a fine early cross to set up Doyle, but play passed him by for spells. 5

Eoin Doyle: So unlucky when his early header struck the post. 6

Substitutes: Sean Scannell (Clarke 76), 6; Jack Payne (J Anderson 76), 6, Hope Akpan (Ball 86), 6. Not used: Ben Wilson, Anthony O'Connor, Danny Devine, Josh Wright.

Doncaster Rovers

Marko Marosi: Little to do, if truth be told. 6

Matty Blair: Stuck to his guns and showed plenty of drive. 7

Tom Anderson: Won the bulk of his challenges and headed a chance over. 7

Andy Butler: Steady away and marshalled the back four well enough. 6

Danny Andrew: Tidy and got forward when the opportunity arose. 6

Ali Crawford: As influential as anyone in the opening 45 minutes. A good 'continuity' player. 6

Tommy Rowe. Came into the game as a force with Crawford in the first half. A bit quieter in the second. Booked. 6

Mallik Wilks: Not at his absolute best, but still provided the game-breaking moment. 7

James Coppinger: Quiet by his standards, even if his work-rate could not faulted. 6

Kieran Sadlier: Got into a few dangerous positions and produced some half-decent moments. Replaced in the second half. 6

John Marquis: Got a booking after catching O'Donnell late in the first half and had a feisty afternoon. 6

Substitutes: Alfie May (Sadlier 57). Provided Rovers with energy when he came on, Alfie Beestin (Coppinger 74), 6. Not used: Louis Jones, Tyler Smith, Paul Downing, Lirak Hasani, Aaron Lewis.