Player ratings: How Rotherham United and Sheffield United compared at the New York Stadium

ROTHERHAM UNITED and Sheffield United fought out a 2-2 draw at the New York Stadium.

Richard Sutcliffe was on hand to mark each player's performance. Have a scroll down, see if you agree and post your own man of the match comments at the bottom of the page.

Rotherham United

Rodak 7

Little chance with either goal, such was the crisp finish from Duffy and then Sharp’s cross that set up Basham for the second. Got down well to beat away another effort from Duffy after half-time.

Vyner 6

Tried to get forward as much as possible and helped build some pressure down his flank.

Ajayi 6

Terribly loose pass out of defence led straight to the visitors opening the scoring. Came close to making amends just before half-time when his header was tipped over by Henderson. Denied late on by the Blades ‘keeper via an even better save.

Robertson 7

Looked to have equalised shortly before Taylor found the net only for Henderson to pull off a wonderful reflex save.

Mattock 7

Offered an ‘out’ ball throughout if a team-mate was in trouble. Solid in defence.

Taylor 8

Carried a big threat in attack, the tone for his afternoon being set early on when jinking his way to touchline before sending over an inviting cross. Brought a good save from Henderson in the first half but would not be denied, his deflected shot bringing the Millers level.

Vaulks 7

Did brilliantly to deny McGoldrick what looked a certain goal with a block on the line. His long throws were an occasional threat.

Manning 6

Neat and tidy on the ball but not always able to make things happen. Unfortunate to see one shot blocked by outstretched leg of Norwood. Substituted.

Williams 7

Always asking questions of the visitors’ defence, even if not everything he tried came off.

Towell 6

Some decent delivery from out wide but no-one in red able to take advantage.

Smith 7

Well marshalled by the Blades defence amid some decent delivery from wide positions. Should have done better with a chance early in the second half when found by Towell.

Substitutes

Newell (for Manning 63) 7: Decent touches on the ball.

Proctor (for Williams 87): Decisive impact from the substitute.

Vassell (for Vyner 87): Brought on to give hosts a late lift.

Sheffield United

Henderson 8

Good reflexes to tip over an Ajayi header from close range, which he then followed moments later by turning a low effort from Mattock round the post. Produced an even better save to deny Ajayi late on. Also refused to be affected by Rotherham either piling bodies into the six-yard box at corners or leaving six or seven in red to run from outside the penalty area.

Basham 7

Won plenty of aerial tussles, especially in the first half. Did make a few of his trademark darts forward but his final pass wasn’t there. Unfortunate to deflect Taylor shot in for equaliser but more than made up for it with late goal. Booked

Egan 7

Invariably in the right place at the right time to block a Millers’ attempt on goal. Stood tall, particularly in the air.

O’Connell 7

Came under plenty of pressure and threw himself in front of anything that came his way. Good tussle with Smith.

Freeman 6

Excellent pressure on Taylor prevented the Miller finding the net early on from a long throw that was allowed to bounce across the six yard box.

Fleck 6

Some lovely touches but his influence waned the longer the game went on. Can be usually relied upon to find a team-mate even when under pressure but caught in possession a few times.

Duffy 7

Lovely finish for the opening goal, as Duffy nipped past two would-be challengers before drilling into the bottom corner but his influence waned.

Norwood 6

Busy as ever through midfield but his usually reliable delivery from set-pieces wasn’t quite there.

Stevens 6

Got through plenty of work but his delivery from out wide was not up to usual standard.

Sharp 6

Largely denied the service he has thrived on this season, the Blades captain did all he could to try and make things happen despite being well shackled. Eventually, his persistence paid off via a cross that Basham headed in.

McGoldrick 7

Put sufficient pressure on Ajayi that his clearance went straight to a Blade moments befroe Duffy opened the scoring. Denied his own goal at point blank rang by Vaulks on the line.

Substitutes

Clarke for (McGoldrick 62) 6

Made himself a nuisance.

Stearman (for Duffy 87) -

Brought on to see the game out.