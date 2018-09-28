Player ratings - How Sheffield Wednesday and Leeds United players performed at Hillsborough

YORKSHIRE rivals fought out a 1-1 draw at Hillsborough in an entertaining Championship encounter on Friday night.

But who were the star performers from both sides? Check out our ratings below and post your own thoughts and marks in the comments section at the bottom.

Leeds United's Mateusz Klich scores his side's goal at Hillsborough. Picture: Richard Sellers/PA

Sheffield Wednesday

Camerdon Dawson: The goalkeeper’s least impressive display of the season. He didn’t command his penalty area and his failure to come for the ball allowed Leeds to cause problems in the Owls’ defence. His distribution and decision-making were off too 5

Tom Lees: Another solid, assured show from the captain who is improving as the season progresses. He got in one or two crucial blocks as the pressure came on in the second half and led by example 8

Michael Hector: Very comfortable on the ball, he didn’t shirk anything defensively and was quick enough and alert enough to make important interceptions 7

Sheffield Wednesday's Fernando Forestieri (left) and Leeds United's Barry Douglas battle for the ball at Hillsborough. Picture: Richard Sellers/PA

Jordan Thorniley: Came straight back into the side after a calf issue because Daniel Pudil was injured late in the week. He started really well, faded, then stood up in the face of the Leeds onslaught after the break 7

Ash Baker: The youngster was lively going forward on the right flank in the first half and tested Bailey Peacock-Farrell with a good shot. He had to go off injured in the second half and had let nobody down before his departure 6

Joey Pelupessy: The midfielder never lacks for effort but little was seen of him in attack or defence. He can have games when he does the ugly stuff really well, but tonight wasn’t one of them. Wednesday had trouble containing the Leeds midfield 4

Barry Bannan: Not at his impish best and picked up a fifth booking that will see him banned for next Wednesday’s home clash with West Brom 5

Leeds United's Pontus Jansson reacts after a missed chance at Hillsborough. Picture: Richard Sellers/PA

Matt Penney: His inexperience showed at times in the first half, but he tried to take the game to Leeds in the second period. A lovely, balanced runner with a good engine 6

Adam Reach: Who cares how he played? What about that goal? The dipping long-range volley that went in off the woodwork was just stunning. Away from that, he wasn’t a sustained attacking threat. But let’s all think about that goal again. It certainly earns him an extra mark 7

Steven Fletcher: There were one or two good moments, but the frontman who made such an impact at Aston Villa last week didn’t consistently impose himself on the Leeds defence. Like many Owls players, he got no help from the referee 5

Fernando Forestieri: Recalled to the side after his ban because Marco Matias had picked up an injury, he caused Leeds problems early on and had a big shout for a penalty in the fourth minute turned down. He was less conspicuous after the interval 6

Substitues – Liam Palmer: Replaced Ash Baker just before the hour mark. Steady and tried to get forward when he could 6

Atdhe Nuhiu: He came on in after 77 minutes for Steven Fletcher and made his presence felt, pushing through the Leeds’ defence on occasion. There were a couple of misplaced passes which stopped attacks developing, though N/A

Lucas Joao: An 81st-minute replacement for Fernando Forestieri. He had one sight of goal but was well wide with a low shot N/A

Leeds United

Bailey Peacock-Farrell: Forget about Reach’s volley. No-one was reaching that. The odd iffy moment but some good saves too 7

Luke Ayling: A powerhouse down the right and overwhelming with his running after half-time. His battery never seems to go flat 8

Pontus Jansson: Got stuck in straight away with early clearances and nobbled Fletcher to the point where Wednesday had no presence at all up front 8

Liam Cooper: Will wish he had stuck away one of the chances which came his way but defensively he was very alert 8

Barry Douglas: Should have scored when he hit the post but he impressed at both ends of the pitch. Arguably as good as he’s looked for Leeds 8

Kalvin Phillips: Not without a few slips but his passing was mostly neat and tidy, he bullied Bannan out of the derby and protected the defence superbly 8

Jack Harrison: Leeds were looking for him and Alioski to carve through Wednesday but the touch and the killer instinct wasn’t really there from Harrison 6

Samuel Saiz: Always an outlet, always looking for the ball, full of key passes and kept the match flowing in the right direction 8

Mateusz Klich: A majestic equaliser which exploited mounting pressure and as the night went on, his class on the ball shone through 9

Gjanni Alioski: Not happening for him. His deliveries were better than they had been against Birmingham but still offside too often and still prone to making wrong decisions 6

Tyler Roberts: Not massively effective before the break but turned a corner after it, working the space well and becoming a handful. Unlucky with a late header 7

Substitutes – Adam Forshaw (for Saiz, 90): Not a substitution which looked likely to win the game but Saiz was spent 5

Subs (not used): Jamal Blackman, Stuart Dallas, Jamie Shackleton, Lewis Baker, Tom Pearce, Ryan Edmondson.

Referee: Robert Jones - It has to be said that Leeds got the greater share of the decisions from him 6