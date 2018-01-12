Player Ratings: Who shone brightest for Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday in Steel City derby stalemate?

SHEFFIELD UNITED and Sheffield Wednesday fought out a goalless draw in a nervous Steel City derby at Bramall Lane that saw few clear-cut chances.

Leon Wobschall was our man in Sheffield and has given his marks out of 10 for each of the players on show. Have a scroll down and see if you agree. Feel free to post your own thoughts on tonight's game and give us your man-of-the-match in the comments section at the bottom.

Clayton Donaldson is taken from behind by Glenn Loovens. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

Sheffield United

Simon Moore: Rarely tested in the first half before he made an important second-half save to deny Wallace and then parred Reach's goalbound effort at the death. 7

Chris Basham. Steady-away showing from the north-easterner, nothing flashy. 6

Richard Stearman. One or two nervous moments at the hands of Joao, but minded the shop well enough. 6

Morgan Fox clears from George Baldock. Picture Bruce Rollinson

Jack O'Connell. Little licence to bucaneer forward, but was typically committed. 6

George Baldock. As bright and involved as anyone going forward and shown an unquenchable spirit and zest. 7

John Lundstram. Went close with a dipping early volley, which was his major contribution. 6

John Fleck. Snapped away early on, but was not able to dictate in the way he can. But his commitment could not be faulted and he kept going. 6

Enda Stevens. Should have done better from one dangerous first-half situation. But bombed forward with intent when the chance arose. 7

Mark Duffy. Showed some early verve, but will be disappointed with his interval free-kick from a good position. 6

Clayton Donaldson. Put himself about early on, but the Owls rearguard gradually got to grips with him before he almost broke the deadlock with a smart second-half header. 6

Leon Clarke. Uncharacteristically quiet in the first half and not his night - certainly not like the first derby. Did glance one decent second-half chance wide. 5

Substitutes: James Wilson (Donaldson 65). Quiet debut from the bench. 6

Not used: Billy Sharp, Jake Wright, Ryan Leonard, Lee Evans, Daniel Lafferty, Jamal Blackman.

Sheffield Wednesday

Joe Wildsmith. Would have expected to be busier in the first period, but was in for a pleasant surprise. Earned his corn with a brilliant tip-over to deny Donaldson early in the second half and was solid as a rock on the restart. Big night in his career. 7

Frederico Venancio. Nice and disciplined in a three-man central defence and was not troubled in the way some Wednesdayities may have feared. 7

Glenn Loovens. Booked in the first half for a heavy challenge on Donaldson and compounded his folly with a second indiscretion on the same player in the second half, which saw him exit the fray. Looked a tad harsh. 5

Daniel Pudil. Strong defensive shift and almost found the net with a scorching second-half volley. Assumed responsibility after Loovens departed. 8

Liam Palmer. Showed athleticism and tenacity down the right and carried on from his sound showing at Carlisle, albeit on a much more auspicious occasion. 7

Ross Wallace. A good, solid shift from the team and a mature showing in the middle. 7

David Jones. Grafted alongside Wallace in the middle and his positional sense was good. 7

Morgan Fox. Had his difficulties in the wing back role early on and was stretched on occasions. 6

Adam Reach. It was an evening when it was all about doing one's duty for the team, largely, but almost nicked a famous win with a dipping late strike. 6

Lucas Joao: Posed problems with his pace and movement at times, particularly in the first half. 7

Jordan Rhodes. Glanced a first-half header wide and his movement was neat at times and his work-rate encouraging. 6

Substitutes: George Boyd (Rhodes 70), 6; Atdhe Nuhiu (Joao 81), 6; Sean Clare (Wallace 90).

Not used: Jacob Butterfield,, Marco Matias, Cameron Dawson, Jordan Thorniley.