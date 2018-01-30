Player Ratings: Who were the star turns in the 0-0 draw between Hull City and Leeds United?

HULL CITY and Leeds United fought out out a dour goalless draw at the KCOM Stadium on Tuesday night - a result which neither side many favours.

Despite the paucity of chances at either end, reporters Leon Wobschall and Phil Hay marked the performance of each individual player on show. Have a scroll down the page, see if you agree with their marks and post your own thoughts in the comments section below.

KEENLY-FOUGHT: Hull City's Michael Dawson closes in on Leeds United's Pierre-Michael Lasogga. Picture Bruce Rollinson

Hull City

Allan McGregor - A virtual spectator for long, long spells. 6/10

Ola Aina - Got forward well in the first half, especially. His final ball was not always the best. Good attitude. 6

Ondrej Mazuch - Kept Lasogga quiet and solid enough. But another hamstring injury forced him off early. 7

MINE: Hull goalkeeper Allan McGregor takes the ball from Leeds United's Pontus Jansson. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

Michael Dawson - Solid, strong and organised the back four well and displayed customary experience. 7

Fikayo Tomori - Not too many worries defensively, but like Aina, his quality and distribution in the final third left a bit to be desired at times. 5

Jarrod Bowen - Failed to hit the majestic heights of Saturday on an evening that promised a lot. Did go close just before the break. 6

Markus Henriksen - Not as influential as Saturday and exited the fray at half-time with an ankle injury, which saw him leave the ground on crutches. 6

GOING NOWHERE: Leeds's Pablo Hernandez challenges Hull City's Seb Larsson.. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

Jackson Irvine - Won a number of headers in the first half and posed problems with his attacking presence, but faded as the game went on and deteriorated. 6

Fraizer Campbell - His work rate and attitude was first-class, but unfortunately, he left his shooting boots at home. Could and perhaps should have won it for Hull, but he will be back. 6

Nouha Dicko - Went close with an instinctive half-volley in the first half, but then culpable of a second-half miss he’d rather gloss over. 6

Substitutes: Kamil Grosicki (Henriksen 45) - The stage was set for him, but his impact was intermittent. One or two flashes, that was it. 6

Michael Hector (Mazuch 69) - Came on for the injured Mazuch and slotted in well enough. 6

Will Keane (Dicko 72) - Another outing under his belt from the sub’s bench following his major injury. 6

Not used: David Marshall, Jon Toral, Evandro, Max Clark.

Leeds United

Felix Wiedwald - His best game for Leeds yet and by some distance. His reflexes were excellent and his positioning was consistently spot-on. Averted a defeat. 9

Gaetano Berardi - Hull had their chances but Leeds are being forced to make it up as they go along at the back and he played his part in a clean sheet. 7

Pontus Jansson - Another yellow card takes him to nine, one away from a ban, but he was combative on a night when Leeds needed to be. 7

Conor Shaughnessy - Lasted for three minutes after suffering what looked like a bad injury. Left the pitch on a stretcher. N/A

Laurens De Bock - Looks every bit the left-back Leeds were missing. Strong, made the right decisions and tried to get forward. 7

Ronaldo Vieira - His touch and his passing was never right and he has lost his mojo somewhat. Neither midfield looked very comfortable in truth. 5

Adam Forshaw - Plenty of energy and popped up to win possession repeatedly but a horrible game wasn’t much of a showcase for him. 6

Gjanni Alioski - Fouled time and again and ran himself hard but his final ball was wasteful and he made nothing of a good late chance. 5

Pablo Hernandez - As poorly as he has played in weeks. The pitch didn’t suit him and very little of what he tried came off. 5

Kemar Roofe - A tough night for him. Hull set about him and he wasn’t able to rise above the level of a disappointing contest. 4

Pierre-Michel Lasogga - Better in the second half having barely figured in the first and unlucky not to nick a win with a curling finish. 5

Substitutes: Stuart Dallas (for Shaughnessy, 6) - The short straw at right-back, especially when Grosicki came on, but did a good job of keeping him at long range. 6

Hadi Sacko (for Alioski, 86) - A change which Christiansen could have made earlier, with space opening up and the game becoming stretched. 5

Pawel Cibicki (for Roofe, 90) - Like Sacko, came on too late to make a difference. 5

Subs (not used): Andy Lonergan, Tom Pearce, Vurnon Anita, Romario Vieira.

Referee: Tony Harrington (Cleveland) - Whistle-happy and some of his calls seemed to come down to potluck. 5