Port Vale v Bradford City – Derek Adams welcomes technical edge and risk alongside survival of the fittest approach

Speak to Bradford City manager Derek Adams and it is clear that times are changing. Blood and thunder may still have its place in the pursuit of success, but it is also a division which is becoming far more tactically nuanced.

Today’s televised game at Vale Park pits together a side in very good order in Port Vale – who can move to the top of the table with victory – with one who are in sound form themselves in City.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There will be industry and commitment, for sure. It will also be a fascinating battle of tactics with Vale having changed system to three at the back on occasions this term and the Bantams having also showed themselves to be flexible in terms of the systems they choose to play.

BACK IN THE FRAME: Bradford City's Lee Angol Picture: Tony Marshall/Getty Images

There should be something for the traditionalist and also those who look at football with a more discerning eye in a division which is becoming a touch more sophisticated these days.

No-one is better placed to comment about it – given his success over the years at this level – than perhaps Adams.

The City chief said: “It is changing over the years and technically, it is getting a lot better.

“Teams are taking a lot more risks nowadays and the football is not as direct as it was in years gone by.

Bradford City manager Derek Adams Picture: Isaac Parkin/PA

“There’s a lot of younger players coming into clubs on loan who change from academy football to first-team football. It has changed over the years.

“We have played a lot of teams who have played three at the back and it is something which has come into the league this year. It wasn’t so much last year.

“A lot of teams have gone 3-4-3, which can make it very defensive and lend itself to having five at the back, four across the middle and one up front.

“A 3-5-2 is a bit more attack-minded where you have two strikers up the pitch and two midfielders pushing forward or a 3-4-1-2 where you have a player in the hole off the two strikers.

Abo Eisa, right, is in contention to feature for Bradford City at Port Vale tomorrow. Picture: George Wood/Getty Images

“We have seen all those systems this season and have to be ready for it. A lot of teams have maybe looked at the Premier League or other teams who might have been successful.

“Last season, Cheltenham got up playing three at the back. Cambridge played four and Morecambe got up playing four at the back, but could change systems. It is hard to tell what the idea is – will it change in the season? It probably will.”

Within that, the theory should go that the teams with more options should be able to showcase their tactical flexibility even more.

After a rough ride on the injury front this term, City’s options are starting to look decidedly healthier, with Adams professing to a few welcome selection headaches ahead of today’s game.

Abo Eisa – yet to feature at league level – and Liam Ridehalgh are back on deck today, while Lee Angol made his welcome return from the bench last weekend.

It remains to be seen what personnel Adams goes for, but he certainly has options and you suspect he will require them.

After some good results in recent weeks against some of the division’s big-hitters in the likes of Swindon Town and Forest Green, City face arguably their stiffest examination today against Vale and it is one that you sense that they are ready for.

The hosts are chasing an eighth successive home victory today for the first time since way back in 1960-61, achieved in the days of Vale legend Roy Sproson, whose bronze statue is resplendent at their Vale Park home.

Their 5-0 midweek win over Liverpool Under-21s in the Papa John’s Trophy represented the first time that the Potteries club had scored double figures in back -to-back home games in a week for the first time since September 1988 – the era of someone else who is also considered as Vale royalty in John Rudge, a football icon in the Potteries.

It all conveys the extent of the task facing City, but neither will they be cowed.

Adams added: “Swindon were the form team, Forest Green were the form team, Exeter were the form team – we have stood up to that challenge and been there with the best teams in the league at this moment in time.

“We have to do likewise on Saturday against Port Vale.”

Today’s televised game kicks off at noon.

Last six games: Port Vale WDWWWW; Bradford City DLWDDD.

Referee: L Swabey (Devon).