Portsmouth v Doncaster: Darren Ferguson happy to claim a point

DARREN FERGUSON was happy with a point despite seeing his side take the lead twice at portsmouth.

“Any time you come here it’s always going to be tough, there’s no two ways about it, and if you can leave without being beat then it’s always a good result,” reflected the Doncaster Rovers manager.

Brett Pitman hit a late equaliser to salvage a point despite finishing the match with nine men.

An injury to goalkeeper Stephen Henderson after all three substitutes had been made meant Pompey forward Kal Naismith finished the match between the posts and Christian Burgess was sent off in stoppage time.

Rovers took the lead after four minutes when captain James Coppinger drilled his effort past Henderson, who returned to the club on loan from Nottingham Forest on deadline day.

Pompey started to dominate and levelled through debutant Anton Walkes in the 19th minute from Gareth Evans’s corner.

Defender Matt Clarke had his header saved by Ian Lawlor but despite the home side’s dominance, Doncaster took the lead for the second time in the 63rd minute as John Marquis headed in from Coppinger’s corner.

Pompey were rewarded when substitute Pitman prodded home to bag his 14th goal of the season in the 81st minute.

“We were outstanding early on, Copps got an early goal and we were dominant, but when they got their goal we couldn’t get a foothold. In the second half, we were resilient and defended a lot better,” added Ferguson.

Portsmouth: Henderson, Walkes, Burgess, Clarke, Donohue, Kennedy (Naismith 72), Close, Thompson, Ronan, Evans (Lowe 72), Hawkins (Pitman 59). Unused substitutes: McGee, Chaplin, Deslandes, Widdrington.

Doncaster Rovers: Lawlor, Blair, Boyle, Anderson, Garrett (McCullough 60), Whiteman, Houghton, Coppinger (Kongolo 73), Rowe, Marquis, Beestin (Kiwomya 59). Unused substitutes: Alcock, Mason, Marosi, May.

Referee: G Salisbury (Lancashire).