Postponed: Rotherham United’s trip to Gillingham called off | Middlesbrough v Leeds United latest

ROTHERHAM UNITED became the first Yorkshire club to fall victim to the snowfall that has hit Great Britain in the last 48 hours with their encounter at league One rivals Gillingham on Saturday being called off.

The weekend sports fixture programme is expected to be hit hard by the wintry conditions, with more bad weather on the way in the next 24 hours,.

Leeds United’s trip to Championship rivals Middlesbrough is already in doubt with the Teesside club admitting yesterday that they are doubtful the Friday night clash at The Riverside will get the green light.

Middlesbrough and much of Teeside remains on Yellow alert with snow and freezing temperatures predicting throughout the rest of Thursday and Friday.

