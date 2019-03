THERE are intriguing developments at the top of the Yorkshire Post Power Rankings list this week, with Barnsley returning to the summit – partly due to Monday’s Steel City derby draw, but mainly because of their own current scintillating run that has taken them to second place in the League One table.

Here is how our top 12 Yorkshire teams line up this week. Scroll through the list and post your own thoughts in the comments section as to who should rule the White Rose this time around.