Power Rankings: Rotherham United stand firm, but what has the manager change done for Barnsley and Leeds United?

WHEN IT comes to 2018 statistics, Rotherham United have been Yorkshire’s stand-outs by a country mile thus far.

Small wonder why they still sit proudly at the top of the Yorkshire Post’s Power Rankings, while a host of others flounder after the start of February proved as insipid as the end of January.

Latest standings.

1: Rotherham United WDDWWW (unchanged).

Have few peers at the moment and top the League One six-match form guide. All told, they have taken a superb 24 points from the last 30 available. On the up..

2: Doncaster Rovers LDDDLD (up three).

Top dogs: Paul Warne's Rotherham United

May not be pulling up many trees league wise, in terms of wins, but a run of just one league defeat in their past ten league outings is consistency of the right sort at a time when many Yorkshire teams are plumbing the depths. Good solid draw at Portsmouth last time out.

3: Sheffield United WDWDLL (unchanged).

Have suffered back-to-back losses against Wolves and Villa to nip a renaissance in the bud. Will be seeking to get back on track at home to Leeds United on Saturday.

4: Sheffield Wednesday DWDWDL (down two).

On the slide: Hull's manager Nigel Adkins.

A couple of cup wins paint a slightly misleading picture, with the Owls’ league form currently being lamentable.

Have accrued just one win in their last 14 league matches with Wednesday being joint-bottom of the ten-match Championship form table.

5: Middlesbrough WLWLDL (down one).

Copped another narrow defeat on Saturday and it is now back to the Riverside for Boro, who have not scored in four of their last five on home soil in all competitions and have failed to score a home league goal so far under Tony Pulis.

Paul Heckingbottom takes his first training session at Thorp Arch as Leeds United manager.

6: FC Halifax Town LDWLLL (up three).

Did not play last weekend, but move up three due to the considerable failings of others.

7: Barnsley WLDLLL (down one).

Third-from-bottom in the ten-match Championship form table, with Paul Heckingbottom vacating a Reds side who have won just once in their past 16 matches in all competitions.

8: Leeds United DLLLDL (down one).

Doing it tough, with Saturday’s 4-1 home beating at the hands of Cardiff signalling the end of the Thomas Christiansen era.

Jos Luhukay is still awaiting his first league win as Sheffield Wednesday manager.

Currently bottom of the six-match Championship form table and have taken two points from the last 18 and have not won in their past seven matches in all competitions.

9: Hull City WDLWDL (down one).

The figures are slightly miscued by the Tigers’ two cup wins. But their league form remains awful.

A run of one league victory in 17 matches is thoroughly damning.

10: Huddersfield Town LLDLLW (up one).

An emphatic extra-time FA Cup win at Birmingham at least lifted a touch of the gloom following a worrying run of league form. But that very much represents the bread and butter for Town.

David Wagner’s side are bottom of the Premier League six-match form table and boast no league wins in their past eight matches, losing their last five.

They have taken three points from the last 24 available and are now in the bottom three. Town host the division’s form side, Bournemouth, on Sunday.

11: Guiseley LDLLLL (up one).

Doing it tough and have now won one in their last 12 league games, but Bradford’s horror demise at least hauls them off the basement.

12: Bradford City LLLLLL (down one).

A run of six defeats in all competitions has resulted in time being called upon Stuart McCall’s reign, the latest loss arriving at Oldham.

On their worst run since November 2002.