Poya Asbaghi confident Barnsley can improve results despite falling to a sixth-straight Championship defeat

Allan Campbell’s first-half goal was cancelled out by Carlton Morris before the hosts' top scorer Elijah Adebayo fired in a penalty to win it on the hour mark.

Barnsley almost levelled in stoppage time but it wasn't to be as they remain rooted to the bottom of the Championship table and eight points from safety.

Asbaghi has yet to win since taking charge at Oakwell in November but he believes performances have been better than the results have suggested.

“I’m confident we can improve the results we have done," he reflected.

“I don’t think in the way we have played the last games that we look that beaten as you might think when you have lost so many games and you are at the bottom of the league.

“We looked like a team that can really put up a fight against any opponent, I don’t care if it’s Bournemouth or if it’s Luton that has good form.

HEAD COACH: Barnsley's Poya Asbaghi. Picture: PA Wire.