Predictions computer makes latest forecast on where Sheffield United, Burnley, Middlesbrough, Norwich City, Blackburn Rovers and Millwall will finish in Championship promotion race

Sheffield Untied and Burnley are being tipped by data experts to earn automatic promotion to the Premier League – while Middlesbrough are forecast to squeeze into the top six.

By Ben McKenna
8 hours ago
Updated 19th Nov 2022, 4:43pm

Burnley moved top of the table with a 3-0 win over Blackburn Rovers last weekend – in the final round of Championship games until the conclusion of the World Cup group stage on December 2.

Sheffield United beat Cardiff City in their last outing until December 10 to move second, two points ahead of Blackburn while they sit seven points clear of QPR in seventh.

Middlesbrough ended the first part of the Championship campaign with a 2-1 win at Norwich City to make it four games unbeaten as they picked up 10 points from a possible 12 to move just four points outside the top six – despite sitting 14th.

Sheffield United's George Baldock celebrates scoring the opening goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff. Picture: Simon Galloway/PA Wire.

Just eight points separate Millwall in sixth and Wigan Athletic in the the first relegation place. Watford and Norwich City occupy the other play-off positions.

Data experts at FiveThirtyEight have predicted how the table will look after 46 games by forecasting the final points tally for every team while also rating the probability of who will finish in the automatic promotion places and the top six.

Sheffield United are being tipped to top the table with 82 points, beating Burnley to the title on goal difference. The Blades’ chances of promotion are rated at 61 per cent. Middlesbrough are forecast to beat Coventry City to sixth place on goal difference, with their chances of earning promotion from the play-offs sitting at 26 per cent, according to the data experts.

The full predicted table is below – including where Hull City, Huddersfield Town and Rotherham United will finish. Any surprises?

HULL, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 01: Darragh Lenihan of Middlesbrough celebrates after their side's second goal, an own goal scored by Tobias Figueiredo (Not pictured) of Hull City during the Sky Bet Championship match between Hull City and Middlesbrough at MKM Stadium on November 01, 2022 in Hull, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

FiveThirtyEight’s predicted Championship table

Team Predicted points
Sheffield United 82
Burnley 82
Watford 73
Norwich City 73
Millwall 71
Middlesbrough 67
Coventry City 67
Blackburn Rovers 67
Swansea City 67
Luton Town 65
West Brom 65
Preston North End 64
QPR 64
Birmingham 63
Stoke City 60
Sunderland 59
Reading 59
Bristol City 57
Cardiff City 54
Blackpool 52
Rotherham United 52
Wigan Athletic 51
Hull City 50
Huddersfield Town 47
