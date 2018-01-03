Premier League hit back over festive scheduling

The Premier League warned all of its clubs about fixture congestion over the festive period at the start of the season and none protested, the league has revealed.

Managers of several clubs have complained about a schedule over Christmas and New Year that has left only three days without at least one game between December 22 and January 4.

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho and Arsenal counterpart Arsene Wenger have said they have been singled out for rough treatment by the schedulers, while Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has claimed playing four games in 11 days “is going to kill the players”.

But in a statement, the Premier League said scheduling “is complex” as it has to balance numerous factors, such as avoiding two home games for close neighbours, police requests and the understandable desire of the broadcasters to gain a return on their huge investment in the game.

That complexity has only increased in recent years, as FIFA and UEFA have claimed more dates in the calendar, and the league has agreed with the Football Association to finish a week earlier this season to give England manager Gareth Southgate more time to prepare for this summer’s World Cup in Russia.

“These challenges were highlighted to all of our clubs ahead of the season, and all understood that there could be no perfect solution which would meet all clubs’ individual preferences,” it added.

It is understood there is a hint of frustration at the league’s headquarters when clubs stay silent while their most high-profile employees accuse the league of favouritism, incompetence or even endangering players’ health, when they fully understand the commercial imperatives behind the busy schedule.

BT and Sky Sports get bigger audiences when people are off work and attendances at games, throughout the league pyramid, are also better, plus theknock-on commercial effects.

That said, there is sympathy for clubs such as West Brom who found themselves having to play a key game against West Ham on just two days’ rest, while the Hammers had a six-day break because their game on New Year’s Eve against Spurs had to be rescheduled because of a reduced Tube service.