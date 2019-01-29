Premier League – Manchester City hand title advantage back to Liverpool

Have your say

NEWCASTLE UNITED fought back from going behind inside the opening minute as Manchester City’s Premier League title ambitions suffered a setback with a 2-1 defeat at St James’ Park.

City remain four points behind leaders Liverpool – who host Leicester City tonight – but got off to the perfect start when Sergio Aguero scored after 24 seconds.

Manchester United's Victor Lindelof scores his side's equalising goal at Old Trafford. Picture: Martin Rickett/PA

Aguero saw another goal on 18 minutes ruled off after Kevin De Bruyne was ruled to have taken a free-kick too quickly.

Newcastle, scrapping for points at the other end of the table, were level in the 66th minute through Salomon Rondon.

With 10 minutes left, Sean Longstaff was hauled down by Fernandinho, and Matt Ritchie kept his cool to slot the resulting penalty past Ederson to see Newcastle climb to 15th, five points clear of the relegation zone.

Manchester United scored a stoppage-time equaliser to draw 2-2 at home against Burnley.

Fulham's Calum Chambers (second from right) celebrates scoring his side's first goal. Picture: John Walton/PA

The Clarets took an unexpected lead on 51 minutes through Ashley Barnes and looked set for a memorable win when Chris Wood headed in a second with just nine minutes left.

However, Paul Pogba converted a penalty on 87 minutes, before defender Victor Lindelof knocked in a rebound after Alexis Sanchez’s header was saved.

Cardiff City were beaten 2-1 at Arsenal in a first match since the disappearance of the aeroplane carrying striker Emiliano Sala.

Arsenal broke the deadlock on 66 minutes through a penalty from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, with Alexandre Lacazette adding a late fine individual second before Nathaniel Mendez-Laing curled in a consolation goal.

Relegation-battlers Fulham produced a remarkable second-half comeback from 2-0 down beat Brighton 4-2 at Craven Cottage. Calum Chambers, Aleksandar Mitrovic (2) and Luciano Vetto were the hosts’ heroes.

Wolves beat West Ham 3-0 at Molineux with a brace from Raul Jimenez.