As always, there's a fair amount of talking points and rumours flying around in the Championship, as off-the-field developments bubble away in the background. Click and scroll through the gallery to see all the latest news and gossip from the division.

1. Boro stopper discusses tough season start After a sluggish start to the season, Middlesbrough goalkeeper Darren Randolph has put his side's recent struggles in defence down to new manager Jonathan Woodgate's attacking tactics. (Teeside Gazette)

2. Ex-Foxes full-back training with Baggies Former Leicester City defender and Premier League winner Danny Simpson is understood to be training with West Bromwich Albion, with a view to signing for the Baggies on a permanent deal. (The Sun)

3. Kalvin Philips saga drawing to a close Leeds United ace Kalvin Phillips is said to be on the brink of finally signing a new five-year deal with the club worth around 5m, after lengthy saga which saw the player's future in doubt. (Yorkshire Evening Post)

4. Clarets target Boro starlet in January swoop Burnley are said to be lining up a 9m bid for Middlesbrough defender Nathan Wood when the transfer window opens in January, but also face competition from Spurs. (The Sun)

