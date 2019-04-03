Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur celebrate homecoming in style as Manchester City leapfrog Liverpool at the top

Tottenham Hotspur crowned the move into their new stadium in style by defeating Crystal Palace on a night when Manchester City reassumed pole position in the Premier League title race.

Twenty-two months after they said goodbye to White Hart Lane, Spurs finally opened the 62,062-seater Tottenham Hotspur Stadium with a glittering opening ceremony, culminating in an impressive fireworks display.

And Son Heung-min made sure it was a day to remember, the South Korean making history as the first player to score in the stadium to put Spurs on the way to a 2-0 win over the Eagles.

Palace seemed initially undaunted by being the first visitors to Spurs’ new stadium against a side bidding to end a run of four defeats in their last five league games.

Christian Eriksen went closest in the opening half but failed to connect cleanly with a strike that was saved by Palace goalkeeper Vicente Guaita.

Son seized the moment in the 55th minute although he was indebted to a little fortune, the forward cutting in from the right before his left-foot strike took a deflection off Luka Milivojevic before nestling in the net.

Any fears Palace would spoil the party were settled 10 minutes from time when Eriksen doubled the lead, slotting in after Harry Kane had been upended, ensuring Spurs moved up to third in the standings.

City, meanwhile, moved one point clear of title rivals Liverpool as first-half goals from Kevin De Bruyne and Leroy Sane sealed a 2-0 victory over lowly Cardiff.

The Bluebirds fell behind after six minutes when De Bruyne fired high into the roof of the net from a narrow angle on City’s left following a fine ball from Aymeric Laporte.

Pep Guardiola was forced into an early change with Oleksandr Zinchenko limping off but City continued to dominate possession and territory, with Gabriel Jesus spurning at least two clear-cut openings.

However, the Brazilian atoned by chesting the ball into the path of Sane to double City’s lead with a powerful low strike on the stroke of half-time.

Phil Foden, handed a first Premier League start by Guardiola, saw his acrobatic effort hit the bar after the interval while he was later denied by Bluebirds goalkeeper Neil Etheridge.

While Cardiff kept the scoreline respectable they ultimately remain five points adrift of safety.

Chelsea leapfrogged Manchester United into fifth place courtesy of a 3-0 win over Brighton at Stamford Bridge.

England forward Callum Hudson-Odoi marked his first top-flight start with the assist for the Blues’ opener, dribbling beyond his marker on the wing before his low cross was turned in by Olivier Giroud after 38 minutes.

Eden Hazard doubled the lead on the hour when he curled home after being teed up by Ruben Loftus-Cheek, who scored from distance three minutes later to cap another encouraging display.