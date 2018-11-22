Premier League transfer rumours: Chelsea join race to sign Inter defender, Pep Guardiola looking at international management and Tottenham striker wanted by Leeds United | 22 November

Here’s all the latest rumours from the Premier League...

Chelsea have reportedly joined the race to sign Inter Milan’s £70million rated Slovakia defender Milan Skriniar, who is also wanted by Manchester United. (Sun)

Transfer rumours

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has admitted that he will probably go into international management sooner or later. (Telegraph)

Leeds United could be ready to make a surprise move for Tottenham Hotspur striker Fernando Llorente. (Sun)

Fiorentina defender Nikola Milenkovic is also a January transfer target for Manchester United. (Mail)

Newcastle striker Dwight Gayle will push for a permanent move to loan club West Brom in the summer. (Northern Echo)

West Ham defender Reece Oxford wants to stay in the Premier League even if he is forced out of the club in January. (Sun)