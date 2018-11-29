Premier League transfer rumours: Huddersfield want to sign Liverpool man on loan, Manchester United star determined to leave after snub and Newcastle step up move for MLS midfielder | 29 November

Here’s all the latest rumours from the Premier League...

Huddersfield want to sign Liverpool forward Dominic Solanke on loan in January. (Sky Sports)

Rumour mill

Manchester United star Alexis Sanchez is determined to leave the club after being snubbed by Jose Mourinho. (Mirror).

Southampton are lining up a replacement for Mark Hughes and have held talks with ex-QPR and Leicester City manager Paulo Sousa. (Telegraph)

Newcastle United have stepped up their efforts to sign Atlanta United midfielder Miguel Almiron. (Mail)

Juventus and Inter Milan are being linked with Tottenham’s Mousa Dembele, who is out of contract at the end of the season. (Calciomercato)

Leicester City midfielder Andy King will demand a move away from the club in January. (Telegraph)

Marco Silva wants to bring Watford’s Abdoulaye Doucoure to Everton. (Mirror)

Bayern Munich are planning a move for Chelsea teenager Callum Hudson-Odoi. (Sun)