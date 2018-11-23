Premier League transfer rumours: Manchester United striker ready to talk to Real Madrid, Juventus considering move for Wolves man and Borussia Dortmund could be after Everton midfielder | 23 November

Here’s all the latest transfer gossip in the Premier League...

Manchester United star Marcus Rashford is reportedly ready to talk to Real Madrid if he does not win a regular first team slot at Old Trafford. (Sun)

Rumour Mill

Italian giants Juventus are considering a move for Wolves midfielder Ruveb Neves in January. (Tuttosport)

Borussia Dortmund are looking at Everton’s Anthony Gordon, 17, as another English recruit to add to their ranks. (Mail)

Scott Parker will be Claudio Ranieri’s assistant manager at Fulham. (football.london)

Newcastle, West Ham and Everton are all keen on Atlanta United’s Miguel Almiron. (Sun)

Brazilian left-back Alex Sandro will not leave Juventus, despite interest from Manchester United and Chelsea. (ESPN).

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino says he is not worried about Christian Eriksen’s contract situation and is certain he will tie the midfielder down to a new long-term deal soon. (Standard)