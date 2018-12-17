Premier League transfer rumours: Manchester United want Porto defender, Jose Mourinho could be offered way out at Old Trafford and Everton join race for West Ham man | 17 December

Here’s all the latest rumours from the Premier League...

Manchester United want to sign 20-year-old Porto defender Eder Miliato. (Star)

Transfer rumours

Jose Mourinho could be offered a escape route from Old Trafford by former club Inter Milan. (Express)

Everton have joined the race to sign West Ham defender Reece Oxford. (Mail)

On-loan Benfica striker Raul Jiminez is trying to convince Wolves to activate a transfer to make him the club’s first £30million player. (Times)

Arsenal manager Unai Emery says the club do not have a lot of possibilities to sign new players in January but will look at the market anyway. (Mail)

Cardiff manager Neil Warnock says he will try and improve his squad in two or three positions in January. (Sky Sports)