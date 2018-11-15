Premier League transfer rumours: Newcastle interested in MLS star, Manchester United interested in West Ham man and Chelsea willing to listen to offers for defender | 15 November

Here’s all the latest transfer gossip in the Premier League...

Newcastle United are interested in 24-year-old midfielder Miguel Almiron, who plays in the MLS with Atlanta United. (Chronicle Live)

Rumour mill

Mike Ashley is also reportedly in talks with a US investor to seal a £350million as he looks to sell the club. (Mirror)

West Ham have blocked any move for Marko Arnautovic after reported interest from Manchester United in the player. (Daily Star)

Chelsea are willing to listen to loan offers for defender Gary Cahill, who is out of contract at the end of the season. (Daily Mail).

The Blues also want to sign Borussia Dortmund and USA international Christian Pulisic in the summer. (Guardian)

Former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger turned down the job to take over Slavisa Jokanovic’s job at Fulham. (Mirror)

Everton want to sign Manchester United’s Chris Smalling when his contract expires at the end of the season. (Sun)