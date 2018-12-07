Premier League transfer rumours: Newcastle United chasing £15million attacker, Manchester United prepared to pay £40million for Mauricio Pochettino and Manchester City close to signing MLS star | 7 December

Here’s all the latest transfer rumours from the Premier League...

Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez wants to sign Atlanta United forward Miguel Almiron. The Magpies might bring the player in on loan before sealing a £15million permanent move for the 24-year-old. (Mirror)

Transfer rumour mill

Manchester United are reportedly ready to pay £40million to tempt Mauricio Pochettino away from Tottenham and make him their next manager. (Sun)

Manchester City will complete a £6million deal for US international goalkeeper Zack Steffen, who currently plays for Columbus Crew in the MLS. He will then be sent on loan to Girona. (Goal)

Fulham are interested in signing Manchester United’s Matteo Darmian, but he would rather move back to Italy at Inter Milan or Lazio. (Tuttomercato)

Newcastle are monitoring former Sunderland forward Fabio Borini and may bid for him in January if he wants to leave AC Milan. (Tuttomercato)

Frank Lampard has confirmed Liverpool can recall Harry Wilson from his loan at Derby County in January if they want to. (Talksport)

Huddersfield’s Alex Pritchard is a target for Wolves in January. (Sun)