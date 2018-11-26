Premier League transfer rumours: PSG and Juventus after Manchester United man, Liverpool teenager attracting interest in Germany and Chelsea and Arsenal competing for midfielder | 26 November

Here are the latest transfer rumours from the Premier League...

Juventus will reportedly compete with PSG to sign Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea. (Sun)

Transfer rumours

German clubs RB Leipzig and Bayern Munich are reportedly chasing 17-year-old Liverpool forward Bobby Duncan. (Mail)

Chelsea and Arsenal both want to sign Manchester United’s Brazilian midfielder Andreas Pereira in January. (Sun)

Everton plan to test Barcelona’s resolve over a permanent move for 25-year-old Andre Gomes, who is on loan at Goodison Park. (Liverpool Echo)

Chelsea’s Eden Hazard has ruled out a move to PSG but says he could still leave Stamford Bridge this summer. (Canal+)

Manchester United sent a scout to watch West Ham defender Declan Rice on Saturday. (Metro)