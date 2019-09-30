Pride for Doncaster Rovers despite Coventry City’s late equaliser

Have your say

Darren Moore declared his pride as Doncaster Rovers became the first side to take points off Coventry City at their temporary St Andrews home.

And it could easily have been much more for Rovers but for a last-gasp – and ultimately deserved – equaliser for the unbeaten Sky Blues.

I have to be pleased with the performance. It’s another strong performance from us. Darren Moore

Ben Whiteman gave Rovers the lead against the run of play on 41 minutes.

They had looked set to hold out for the win until substitute Amadou Bakayoko rifled in an equaliser in the 89th minute.

But Moore was nevertheless pleased with his side’s efforts.

“We acquitted ourselves as well as we could,” said the manager.

“I have to be pleased with the performance. It’s another strong performance from us.

“We pride ourselves on our performances here.”

Rovers started the brighter with Niall Ennis missing an excellent chance to give them the lead.

Coventry forced themselves on top with Jordy Hiwula missing two golden opportunities after latching onto passes behind the Rovers defence to go clean through.

Rovers punished those misses with a fantastic breakaway. Brad Halliday surged down the right and centred with Jon Taylor dummying to allow Whiteman to sweep the ball into the bottom corner.

James Coppinger and Taylor missed great opportunities to extend the advantage early in the second before it became one-way traffic in Coventry’s favour.

And Bakayoko finally broke Rovers’ resolve at the death.

Coventry City: Marosi; Dabo, McFadzean, Hyam, Mason; Walsh, Shipley; Jobello (Kastaneer 63), O’Hare, Hiwula (Bakayoko 83); Godden. Subs not used: Wilson, Rose, Westbrooke, McCallum, Eccles.

Doncaster Rovers: Dieng; Halliday, Anderson, Daniels, James; Whiteman, Sheaf; Sadlier (Gomes 90), Coppinger, Taylor; Ennis (May 51). Subs not used: Lawlor, Wright, Amos, Kiwomya, Longbottom.

Referee: James Adcock (Notts).