Qatar 2022: England will face Netherlands or Senegal in World Cup knockout stages if they qualify for last 16

The Netherlands have secured qualification as winners of Group A after a 2-0 win over Qatar thanks to goals either side of half time from Cody Gakpo and Frenkie de Jong. The result means the hosts have finished bottom of their group with zero points from three games, with one goal scored and seven against.
Senegal beat Ecuador 2-1 in a gripping clash to book their spot in the last 16. Sheffield United’s Iliman Ndiaye was given the nod to start the game after assisting the game-clinching goal in the 3-1 win over Qatar last week.
Watford forward Ismaila Sarr scored from the penalty spot just before half time before Moises Caicedo equalised. A draw would have been enough for the South American nation after they went into the game a point ahead of Senegal.
Most Popular
However, Kalidou Koulibaly responded three minutes later for the West Africans to send them through – despite star man Sadio Mane ruled out of the tournament through injury.
England take on Wales tonight knowing that a win will send through as group winners while a defeat by three goals or fewer will be enough for the Three Lions to qualify, as runners-up or even group winners depending on the result between Iran and USA.