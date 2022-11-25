England take on Wales in their final group game of the Qatar 2022 World Cup with their fate very much in their own hands despite a drab 0-0 draw against the United States on Friday night.

Earlier in the day, Wales’ hopes of advancing to the next stage were left hanging by a thread as two stoppage-time goals saw them beaten 2-0 by Iran. The result puts the Middle Eastern nation second in Group B.

England’s draw put them on four points, with Iran in second on three and the USA on two while Wales are bottom with just one point. All four sides are still within a shout of qualifying heading into rhe final matchday on Tuesday.

What do England need to do to qualify?

DOHA, QATAR - NOVEMBER 21: Gareth Southgate and John Stones of England applauds the fans after their sides victory during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group B match between England and IR Iran at Khalifa International Stadium on November 21, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

England are top of the group after two matches, meaning that victory over neighbours Wales would see them go into the last 16 as group winners. The Three Lions’ 6-2 win over Iran has given them the upper hand in terms of goal difference meaning that even a 4-0 loss to Wales would still see them advance into the knockout stages – as group winners or runners-up depending on the result in the Iran v USA game.

A draw against Wales will see England top the group unless Iran beat the United States while a loss by four goals or fewer would see them top the group if Iran and the United States drew.

Who can England face in the last 16?

If England top their group, they will face the runners-up of Group A. Senegal, Ecuador, the Netherlands and Qatar make up that pool. If England qualify but as group runners-up, they will face the winners of Group A.

Can Wales still qualify?

Wales can earn a maximum of four points from their three group games following Friday’s dramatic loss to Iran. In any event they would need to beat England next week to qualify as a draw would only leave them on two points with both Iran and the Three Lions already on more than that total.

If Iran beat the USA, Wales will be out unless they beat England by five or more goals. If they win and the other game is a draw, they will need qualify on goal difference with both sides currently on -2 goals.