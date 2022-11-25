England take on the United States of America in their second World Cup outing this winter – where a win will be enough to secure their place in the knockout stages.

Earlier in the day, Wales’ hopes of advancing to the next stage were left hanging by a thread as two stoppage-time goals saw them beaten 2-0 by Iran. The result puts the Middle Eastern nation second in Group B.

It means that a win for the Three Lions against the USA this evening would put Gareth Southgate’s men five points clear of both Wales and tonight opponent’s with just one group game remaining.

World Cup groups are decided on goal difference, meaning that a win would also likely see England top their pool, with Southgate’s side currently six goals better off than Iran.

If England draw or lose, a victory over Wales would still be enough for them to qualify for the knockout stages. Although where they place in the group would be unclear until the conclusion of their last group match on Tuesday.

Who can England face in the last 16?

If England top their group, they will face the runners-up of Group A. Senegal, Ecuador, the Netherlands and Qatar make up that pool. If England qualify but as group runners-up, they will face the winners of Group A.

Can Wales still qualify?

Wales can earn a maximum of four points from their three group games following Friday’s dramatic loss to Iran. In any event they would need to beat England next week to qualify as a draw would only leave them on two points with both Iran and the Three Lions already on three points.

Welsh fans will be cheering for an England victory tonight to leave the USA on one point. Wales goal difference is currently -2 compared to 0 for the USA and -2 for Iran. A defeat for the United States will put their goal difference to -1 at least.